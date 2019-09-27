Celebrate The Art Of Indian Weaving With Fabrics From This Store In Valasaravakkam

The beauty of handcrafted things lies in the fact that they are a work of art and cannot be replicated in mass through power looms. That is the spirit of Indian handloom industry, the weaves and patterns of which symbolise the heart of the artisans. Matkatus store in Valasaravakkam brings you cotton and silk fabrics that are one of a kind. Targetted at men, women and children, the store offers Indian textiles that are eco-friendly.

Searching for some hand-painted fabrics to make your newest dress? Matkatus has options of Ikat, Kalamkari prints, Ajrakh prints, Sanganeri prints and Bagrus. You can buy these in cotton or silk! They even house a variety of silks ranging from Matka to Tussar. We love their Kalamkari options the most which you can get both in hand-painted as well as printed patterns. The brick reds, indigo and mustard yellows are show stealers. Their red, floral hand-painted Kalamkari fabric comes for INR 900 per meter. You can even buy Bandhani cotton fabrics at INR 250 per metre.

Matkatus retails sarees and blouses as well. Their wide range of sarees includes Ikat, Magalgiri cotton, tussar silk, Kancheepuram silk sarees, Chanderi cotton silk, Pochampali sarees as well as Jaipur Cotton sarees. They sometimes even have chikankari sarees and boy, the fine embroidery is beyond pretty! With these sarees, you can pair up any embroidered or hand-painted blouse. We particularly love their Kutch embroidery blouse fabrics which start at INR 2500 and come in both silk and cotton options. You can even browse through the options of scarves and dupattas, which can easily be paired up with any garment. Along with silk and cotton, they sometimes even house woollen stoles with embroidery!