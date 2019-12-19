Guys, We Have A Online Dabbawala That Will Bring You Meals Straight From Home!

Ordering lunch is the most confusing part of the day and we know the feeling of missing home when our mothers would pack our lunch for school. We may have grown up for our mother to send food all the way from home but Meal Man Dabbawala online hears our cries. For those staying far in the south from their homes, they offer special North Indian meals. You will get your meals delivered hot at your doorstep.

Meal Man Dabbawala only serves pure vegetarian food. They have the option of choosing a regular meal that generally serves two people and a family pack that serves 5-6 people. You will get phulkas or rotis, dal and curry along with salad and a sweet dish. You can call them up to ask the curry of the day! They have homemade momos and parathas as well that will take you back to younger days. Just like how our Ma did, you don't get a choice here either. that's the fun part of eating home food after all!

You can register with them to subscribe for their dabbawala (the one who carries a box) service where you will get your ordered delivered in a lunch box. You can subscribe for lunch as well as dinner! The prices of their thalis start at INR 200. Order timings for meal man Dabbawala are open from 8 am to 11 am in the mornings and 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening.