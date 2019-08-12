Make Mehendi A Relaxing Pastime With This Artist

Do you love the feel of cold strings of mehendi making patterns on your palm? We do! And we found an artist who makes some really elegant and intricate mehendi designs. Mehendi Aura was started by Nafla Sulaiman who is an excellent artist and specialises in arabic and rajputana designs. She does cray bridal mehendi that reaches the elbow along with chic contemporary designs for all you millenials.

From her traditional designs, The design of a king and queen under an arch was our fave. We also liked her peacock designs with minute patterns drawn in each feather of the tail. Mehendhi Aura is most praised, by their customers, for the neat and original work. Nafla also does mehendi designs on the feet, from the toes to above the ankles. She often works with traditional designs when her canvas is feet, however, upon request (and gradual inputs) she is more than happy to sketch a contemporary design on your feet.

Her mehendi shading is on point and her arabic designs are clean, moving from one side of the palm diagonally to the other corner. On the feet, her arabic designs consist of rosettes bordering the foot and then moving up the ankle in a spiral pattern. We love how she plays around with her designs at Mehendi Aura and never repeats them.