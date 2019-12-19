Sport Clothes By This Label And Say Merasala Irruku!

Just like the song, as soon as you check out the collection by Nandhitha Ramesh at Merasal in Alwarpet, you will say Merasal Ayiten! That's how splendid the collection (as well as she) is. After enjoying an active social media presence for over three years, participating in pop-up exhibitions across Chennai and Coimbatore as well as showcasing its designs at fashion presentations like India Runway Week at New Delhi, Merasal launched its first flagship store in Alwarpet last year.

Head to the store and check out their collection of kurtis, kurta tops, saris, and dresses. They also like to experiment with silhouettes and have designed drape-dresses, jumpsuit-saris, and skirt-saris that are some of their best sellers! Merasal's main mantra is ‘feel-good fashion’ which is why they focus on happy colour palettes, cheerful patterns, and festive designs. What about the kinds of fabric? They make clothes in linen, khadi, silk, cotton, and silk cotton.

Each piece is the brainchild of founder and principal designer Nandhitha Ramesh. She also doubles as the model who showcases her designs. We like how she is acing the two-in-one game! Every festival, puja, celebration or special occasion is simply an excuse for the Merasal team to capture the character of every changing month and translate that into clothes. Prices start from about INR 3500.