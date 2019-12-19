This Store Will String Your Badminton Rackets Within Minutes

Move over cricket, badminton is here to steal the show. Adyar has an exclusive badminton racket store. Been there yet? Bang in the middle of LB Road, Mercury Sports has over 20 different brands of badminton rackets. But, wait for it, all the rackets are unstrung. Ajay Kaushik, the owner of the store and a badminton player himself tells us that they leave it to the customers to select the strings. Professional rackets are always unstrung and the player selects the string - they go by this logic. There are more than five different kinds of strings and are priced from INR 400. The rackets start from INR 1,000.

Browse through more than ten rows filled with rackets before you choose the one. We also saw two big machines, and apparently, they were imported from China and Japan to fix the racket strings. No strings attached? Get them strung to your brand new (or old) badminton racket right here!