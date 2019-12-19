Preserve Your Memories With This Tiny Framework Shop In Mylapore

Opened almost 30 years back by Nathan Pandari, Mhalashmi FrameWorks is a surprising little store to be found in Mylapore with intricately framed mirrors hanging outside. Pandari sits in the dingy store and will help you choose the best frame for your photo. You will not only get basic readymade frames but he can also customise your frame according to your design. Wood, cardboard, acrylic and metal - the workshop for the framework is on the foothold of the store. In a day's time, the designed frame will be in your hands!

Mhalashmi Frameworks also do stone lighting, printing lamination and gold work to complement your products. You will also get to choose from a range of available sizes - from a tiny A6 sized frame to put on your bedside table to a bigger than chart paper sized frame to hang in your living room. Pandari is also very welcoming of his customers. He will offer you a seat, order you coffee while you go over design ideas with him.

His prices can range from INR 40 for a readymade basic frame to even INR 1000 for a small customised on. It depends on the details you want in your designs.