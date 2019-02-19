Learn How To Shoot A Rifle At One Of Chennai’s Oldest Shooting Ranges

Bet you didn’t think Chennai has shooting ranges. Good news is that we do and MASS is located in Anna Nagar fully equipped with a shooting range for professionals as well as amateurs. They teach pistol and rifle shooting.

Whether you’re already familiar with the sport or just want to try it for the first time, MASS is a great place to start. Their facility is fully air-conditioned with eight lanes and two electronic targets. It’s well lit, has lockers, and most importantly, it’s an ISSF standard range. If you’re going there for recreation, the amount of time is based on the number of shots fired. They’ve got open-sight and peep-sight rifles.

You can try the beginner course for INR 15,000. Classes are held three days a week for three months. Here, you’ll learn all the basic stuff about handling air-rifles and shooting techniques. You’ll be learning from acclaimed national level coaches and matches are conducted every Sunday.

The advanced course requires people to bring their own guns (feels weird even as we write this). But, if you just want to give it a shot, you can do that too for INR 250 - you can get 20 shots and the instructors will teach you how to position and use the gun.