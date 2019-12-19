Chocolate Clusters To Onion Crackers, Get Delish, Earth-Friendly Snacks From This Brand

Bored of your regular cereals? Give your snack time a healthy update with this awesomesauce food brand. Based out of Coimbatore, Moonsoon Harvest offers tasty munchies made with earth-friendly ingredients. How you may ask? Using millets like jowar, bajra and ragi which use little natural resources for their growth, Moonsoon Harvest makes crunchy muesli that's great for breakfast or a midday meal.

Toasted and flavoured with cranberry, almonds, fig and honey, dark chocolate and orange peel (you actually get to nibble on these), their muesli is sweetened with palm jaggery which also doesn't require any fertilisers or pesticides during cultivation, making it earth-friendly again. Pretty cool right?

Moonsoon Harvest also offers delish crackers and cereals. Made with buttermilk and millet, the crackers come in flavours like black pepper, caramelized onion, roasted garlic and fennel. Sold in a tin, 100 gms of these will set you back by INR 150. Their cereals intrigued us too. Featuring a mix of oat clusters and ragi flakes in flavours like cinnamon and apple, mango, chocolate chip and strawberry, these come in cutesy zip pouches and cost about INR 260 for 350 gms. We cannot wait to sample these.