The Bridal Wear And Fusion Clothing At This Boutique Is Lit

This fashion house in Nungambakkam wins hands down for its dreamy decor and chic clothing collection. Expect to find everything from dresses, skirts, and kurtis to exquisite wedding gowns.

We like the fact that most of the clothes are not bling and are mostly in pastel and light shades. Montage has clothes by famous designers like Ritika Arya Jain, Ritika Sachdeva, Radhika Agarwal, Notebook, Sugandh, Miraj, and Shilpa Puri. The clothes are priced from INR 1,000 and you will find loads of tops and dresses in fabrics like organic cotton, lycra, chiffon, georgette, satin, and chanderi. These fabrics have been sourced from all over India, the owner Rithika tells us.

The chiffon tops with frills and quirky buttons are perfect for a casual evening. Our fave is the pink blouse with coconut shell buttons priced at INR 1,800. In the bridal section, we found ethnic lehengas with intricate embroidery and wedding gowns in different shades of off-white. Think black is not your colour? Think again. You can't say no to their section full of black dresses, skirts, and tops. We also found some swanky jewellery here - jhumkas, hoops, and studs with chunky pearls and stones. Drop by this store to give your closet a gorgeous makeover!