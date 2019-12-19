Get Your Glamour On With Outfits From This Sowcarpet Store

Located in one of the busiest markets in the city, Morni Couture in Sowcarpet stands tall against the smaller boutiques and iconic complexes that attract hundreds of people every day. Filled with designer ethnic outfits, you would feel the need to blow your money here. Guys, they have everything you may need from fusion outfits and sherwanis to bandhgalas and tuxedos.



We loved the pastel sherwanis here. With intricate work around the neck, statement buttons and a neat finish, these can help you bring your A-game to the table. They also have lovely nawabi suits, kurta pajamas and suiting fabrics from Raymond's, Digjam, Siyaram's which you can get customised with the help of their tailoring unit. Their staff is particularly well-versed with the latest trends and can help pick out fabrics that best suit your taste and requirement.

Ladies! There's plenty for you here as well. From designer sarees with contrasting blouses to printed contemporary sarees, and gowns - there's everything that you may need for a wedding or a festive occasion. Their bridal lehengas are simply stunning, and they also have semi-stitched lehengas starting from INR 5000. You can also find gorgeous gowns here. Flowy, minimalistic work or elegant embroidery for a grand look, Morni Couture has it all and in alluring patterns.

You can also pick out ethnic outfits for your little champ from Morni Couture. Dhoti pants, kurta pyjamas, heavy sherwanis - they have some great picks here. Given their in-house tailoring unit, you don't even have to worry about the fit as you can get them altered to perfection right here in the store. Pretty cool, right?