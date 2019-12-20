Get Awesome Suits And Shirts From This Menswear Label In Nungambakkam

Nungambakkam just keeps getting more and more lit. This time we found Mr Goat Clothing, a menswear label, offering bespoke tailoring. Their suit tailoring is absolutely top-notch and lets you experiment with your style. Whether you want to keep it classy with solid blues and blacks or pick from plaid, houndstooth or herringbone - these guys can custom-make all kinds of suits for you.

Having dressed up many new celebrities, we found a bit of an edgy quirk in their collection of custom-made trousers and suits. Their engraved, grey suit made with self-designed fabric is our fave. You can also pick from a range of subtle floral fabrics for a casual and semi-formal appeal. Checkered jackets, vivid tuxedos and fancy trenchcoats are some of the other tailored offerings of Mr Goat Clothing that we found quite appealing.

Their customised shirts are pretty fab too. Subtle button-downs in sorbet hues, simple stripes in pastel tones, solid whites, blacks, blues and greys, slim-fit floral printed shirts, casual striped shirts, flamboyant prints for the avant-garde you - you can take your pick from a wide array of options Prices start from INR 3000. But if it's ethnic wear that you're out for, Mr Goat Clothing can tailor some beautiful bandhgalas and Indo-western outfits that will ooze some serious drip! Just be sure to take an appointment before heading there.