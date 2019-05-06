Jungle Camping & Hiking, Live It Up In The Forests Of Mudumalai This Summer

It’s time to get away from Chennai heat yet again, and if you’re looking to avoid the scalding heat waves this May, head to Mudumalai. A small, low-key hill station located around 10 hours (by car) from Chennai, Mudumalai is filled with Pinteresty views.

Embrace the cold and chill in the hills of Mudumalai, where you can trek, hike, and if you’re experienced in climbing, the rocky terrain has loads of trails for rock climbing. For nature lovers, just relaxing by one of the cliffs will give you awesome vantage points for taking pictures. You can visit the Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary, where you can see tiger, Asian elephant, mouse deer, wild boar, leopard, gaur, hyena, jackal, sloth bear, sambar, chital, and stripe-necked mongoose. You can see different species of flora including a moist teak forest and rare bird species like crested hawk eagles, Malabar grey-hornbill, black-woodpecker, falcon and the King Vulture.

There’s also a scenic lake where you can get those perfect Insta-worthy selfies. Mudumalai is home to some of the richest coffee and tea plantations, so don’t forget to take a tour. You should definitely visit the Waterhole, a region in Mudumalai which is near the foothills of the Nilgiris mountains. Various animals come to this Waterhole to quench their thirst and this whole region is surrounded by lush green shrubs and trees. Grab a pair of binoculars and spot some of the most enchanting birds in Mudumalai.