Kota Prints To Zari, This Online Label Has Some Fabulous Traditional Sarees And Blouses

The charm of sarees never dies out and with a hint of rich and earthy colours they shine out even better. Mulberrie is one such online label, here to fulfil all your saree desires. Their sarees are handpicked from different parts of India to provide their customers with traditional wear, worthy to make a statement. They deal mostly with cotton and silk while extending their varieties to zari and Ikat.

What we found the most fascinating about the brand are the beautiful colour tones it offers - midnight blue, pale salmon pink, Tuscany yellow, rich purple - Aah! They are a real treat to the eyes! They also offer digitally printed patterns, which is their signature style and we love how adorable they look with dotted florals and glittering gold!

Mulberrie also has traditional Kora, Banarasi brocade, Resham brocade, Tussar silk and many more, which get sold out really fast. Prices for these start just from INR 1500. Perfect for festive wear, make sure you book your favourite before they run out of stock.