Ruffles, Frills And Sequins, This Store In Velachery Has Trendy Western Wear For Ladies!

A tiny store on the sidewalk, you may not have imagined what was in store for you inside. My Love Fashion store in Velachery is a tiny but prettily lit store which houses some of the trendiest casual and party wear for ladies on a budget. With bulbs hanging from the ropes and the spotlights on dresses that hang on the walls, we absolutely love the use of the little space and the collections they have in store. From T-shirts, crop tops and skirts to jeans, cargos, jumpsuits and dungarees, they have all the trends you have been looking for. Their tops starting at INR 150 make for a comfortable yet fashionable casual day out.

Looking to go boho on the beach? My fashion Store has some breezy maxi dresses with poms poms attached to the sleeves. They come in solid colours as well as tribal patterns. You can go for pastel coloured skater dresses as well. You will find them for as low as INR 300. You can also go for ruffled spaghetti-strapped tops with wrap around skirts. We found dungarees which full-legged, with shorts as well as with skirts. We loved the pairing of a plain white round neck tee with the camo printed shorts dungaree.

My Love Fashion store also has a collection perfect for a night out. Sequins, backless, low neck, strappy back, thigh cuts, velvet or strapless, you can find almost any style. Looking for that Kylie Jenner black mesh and glitter strapless bodycon dress, we found it here! We also found an elegant satin maxi dress with a shimmery top and spaghetti strap. The details on the silver belt made it pop out. It will make you look like an angel in that cocktail party! They have a range of trousers and jeans to choose from as well. You can get them starting at INR 800. There are shorts as well starting at INR 400. High waisted or bell bottoms, you can go absolutely crazy with your shopping haul here.