Check Out This Spa The Next Time You're In VR Mall

VR Mall seems to be buzzing with new brands setting shop every month. This time it's a spa! Myo Thai Spa, a Mumbai-based brand is now in Chennai offering a whooping 30 spa services to help you enjoy your relaxi-taxi journey to the fullest.

From foot spa and traditional Thai massages to Swedish massage, Balinese massage and deep tissue massage, you have quite a few options to choose from. They even have hot stone spa and aroma massages here - all carried out by trained therapists. It's apparently the contemporary setting of the spa that features zen-like interiors with an ethnic touch that really add to the whole charm of getting a massage at Myo Thai Spa.

Myo Thai Spa also has couple rooms if you want to enjoy a spa date with bae. We also hear that they follow the traditional practice of washing the guest’s feet with a herbal wash or hot towel before starting the session. The mall is open from 11 am to 10 pm, and we cannot wait to go there. Watch this space for more.