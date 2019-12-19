Turn Your Nails Into Accessories With Nail Art From Polish'd

Your life may not be perfect, but your nails can be with nail styling services from Polish’d. Owned and run by Chennai-based graphic designer Anmol Mutreja, Polish’d has been glamming up nails for the past eight years (Yes, they’ve been in business for a long time guys).

From classic french manicures and 3D nail paints to over-the-top nail extensions, Polish’d has nail styling options to suit every occasion. You can choose anything from gel-based polishes and stamping (printing patterns onto nails using a design palette) to free-hand designing (manually drawing designs on the nails) and acrylic nail extensions (read: those ridiculously long and picture-perfect nails you see in magazines and on Instagram most times – THIS!). Rhinestones, glitter and metallic nails are also some of the options you can try if you fancy bling. Using their highly vivid colour palette that includes hundreds of nail polish colours and nail art materials sourced specially from Korea and China, Polish'd makes all your nail dreams come true.

Polish’d also do refilling (used to maintain your acrylic nails) and extension removals for their clients. All you have to do is take an appointment and tell Anmol what kind of nails you’re looking to get. Basic nail art starts from INR 100 while a nail art session can take up anywhere between 30 to 90 minutes. What are you waiting for ? Go, get your nails done, today!