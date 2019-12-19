Guys! This Casual Clothing Store Can Make You Look Dapper Without Too Much Effort (Or Money)

Located on Ampa Skywalk's first floor, we found Navigator. A clothing store for men, this label offers smart casuals for everyday needs. Shirts, pants and denim - you can choose from an array of comfy and cool patterns and prints. Starting from about INR 900, we found an extensive collection of summer-friendly cotton polo necks here ranging from cool blues and whites to pastels and dark solids.

But it's the shirt variety at Navigator that we love the most. Casual button-downs with multicoloured checks, solid, crisp cotton shirts in soft hues of pastel yellow, blue and pink, half-sleeved, collared white linen shirts for those brunches, grungy greys and olive greens - they have it all. If you're looking for a bit of quirk, you can pick from their printed shirts section. Exuding a more fancy, festive vibe, these come in earthy hues with floral motifs and intricate geometric patterns. Prices start from about INR 1000.

With shirts sorted, you can browse through Navigator's bottom wear section that features denim and trousers. Faded, skinny, relaxed fit in varying hues of blues and blacks - the denim variety here is perfect for your daily wear collection. Their trousers collection also has smart, tapered pants in a bunch of shades and sizes. We even found coral coloured shorts here for those poolside parties and sundowners.



