Find The Coolest Gadgets At This Shop In Chennai Citi Centre

Located on the third floor of Chennai Citi Centre in Mylapore, Naya Gadget offers some really cool electronic items. Apparently, an extension of its Sowcarpet branch, this store has a little something for everyone. Our eyes first met their fancy car mobile phone holders that come in the form of Mickey Mouse, Doraemon and other fun characters and we were immediately hooked. Prices for these start from about INR 900. You can also find a bunch of USB cables, headphones and phone cases on your right.

If you're here to check out some cool speakers, Naya Gadget offers a mix of branded and imported ones. There is Marshalls, Sony and cutesy Bluetooth speakers in the form of Angry Birds too. There's a whole section dedicated to some fancy looking home appliances as well. We even a futuristic, remote-controlled fan, Segways, skating boards and more.

You can even shop for your regular hair curling irons, dryers, cordless phones, kettles, iron boxes and more here. Naya Gadget also offers a lot of fun souvenirs and stationaries sourced from China at budget prices. They usually have offers going on all around the year, so you can totally bag some cool gadgets at discounted prices here. It's almost like an experience centre sans the fancy decor.