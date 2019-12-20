Little Divas And Hunks - This Home Store Sells Trendy Kids Clothing Online

If you are tired of the same old cute frocks and tees for your little ones, then we have something new for you. Neeru Kollexions sells imported clothing for both little boys and girls online. From adorable Mickey Mouse and Spongebob t-shirts to pyjamas, dresses, tops, palazzos, trousers and even shirts with bow ties, they have them all at super affordable prices.

Just like how your baby loves superheroes and your tiny tot is yours, Neeru Kollexions has the best collection for that. Pair up a Captain America's costume based tee with a cotton white shorts with a superman logo! Or you could go for a Spiderman's face motif tank top. You can get the set for just INR 300. If it's for your little girl, then they have flared polka-dotted skirts too! They have combined pyjama set for a boy and girl which comes with bright blue Doraemon print as well as bright yellow Spongebob print! We also love the mint green half sleeved top which has a classified 'Team Uniform' logo with cute ruffles on the sleeve.

Neeru Kollexions also sells fancy clothing such as bell-bottom pants and jumpsuits. Their midnight blue jumpsuit comes with thin-strapped tied up sleeves and starry patterns. They have these for kids of two to five years of age. We also love the black and white striped shirt that comes with a green hood. It can be paired up with denim jeans with a folded hem! They have checkered trousers, dungarees and semi-formal shirts too. You get a free tie to go with the shirts. You could go for their seams, sequins and mesh styles satin or lacy dresses as well for a perfect outing. They even have cute straw hats and plush sling bags to go with the outfits. Now, thats what we call a perfect glam up.

You just have to call them up and tell them your baby's age and they will point out the right outfits to you. Sometimes, they even store cute winter wear sweaters and knit dresses.



