Never Miss Out An Opportunity To Visit This Amazing Barbeque Place In Navalur

We usually go to barbeques but this place was just awesome. Coal Barbecues is one of the good places to go with your family. About the ambience, a pretty lovely decor. Best place for party treats, family lunch, dinner, and office team lunch. But at the weekends you should pre-book the table as it is very busy on the weekends. You can even book 2 seater tables for a couple. Everyone working there is quick and very helpful. Great service offered which is a bonus. Now coming to food, not sure how can I say and from where can I start from! Such great food options. You will have the best starters both veg and non-veg and the main course is awesome and nothing to say about desserts, it was just WOW. MUCH RECOMMENDED: Caramel custard, Rabdi with jalebi NON VEG: Honey chicken