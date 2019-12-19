8 New Book Arrivals In Crossword You Need To Buy

Priya Bala goes back in time to find out the recipes of success that made all the great restaurants what they are today. The book takes an in-depth look at 40 of India's most iconic and successful restaurants. Restaurants like Adyar Ananda Bhavan and Saravana Bhavan are featured, and you can find out the stories behind popular creations like the Chicken Manchurian and Chennai’s Chicken 65. Your love for food can’t get bigger than this!

