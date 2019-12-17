Here's Where To Escape For New Year's Eve

Being one of the Nilgiri hills, Coonoor is quite similar to Ooty. However, this hill station is less crowded, with similar hiking options. The scenic views are breathtaking, and the town is filled with Nilgiri tea plantation. With a variety of wildflowers and birds, the Coonoor town stands at 6,000 feet above sea level. The Sim’s Park, the Catherine waterfalls and Dolphin Nose are other popular tourist spots.

