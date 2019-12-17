Here's Where To Escape For New Year's Eve
Tranquebar
A lesser-known attraction along the ECR, Tranquebar, a beachside colonial town, is filled with buildings from the yesteryears – the Danish museum, the Jerusalem Church and Fort Dansborg (sea-facing for) among others. The beaches here are perfect for a slice of serenity offering gorgeous blue hues of the sea and the cleanest sand. The Gate House, a 17th century, indigenous Tamil bungalow restored by Neemrana Hotels, makes for an amazing stay.
Valparai
Located in the middle of the Annamalai Tiger Reserve, Valparai is a lush green destination. Another lesser-known tourist spot near Chennai, Valparai is located 3,500 feet above sea level. It hosts the Chinnakallar Falls, the second-highest rainfall area in India. You can check into the Whispering Falls here for a budget boutique resort experience. If you're big on history, there's also Sheikalmudi Bungalows offering a private bungalow homestay experience.
Masinagudi
If you’re a wildlife enthusiast and love the idea of camping in the forests, then Masinagudi is the place for you. Camp around the Mudumalai National Park and get a chance to be a part of the tiger reserve, unwind among vast forests and chill amidst clouds. With plenty of wildlife resorts and lodges around, this Tamil Nadu getaway is a delight to drive to. Read more here.
Ooty
An all-time favourite getaway from Chennai — Ooty offers several camping options amidst tea gardens and it is a breathtaking view totally worth waking up to. The camps offer trekking until the Droog Fort (actually in Coonoor but close to Ooty) and the many surrounding landscapes. We recommend Aventura as a great camping option in Ooty. You can also check out Toda Valley and interact with the tribe. Glyngarth Resorts there offers stunning views of the valley. Crest Valley there also offers a stay In A Private Transparent Balloon Tent That Looks Like An Igloo. For offbeat things to do in Ooty, click here.
Kodaikanal
The Princess Of Hill stations in the South, Kodaikanal is another place you cannot get enough of. Walk by the lake, take in crisp mountain air, head to Dolphin’s Nose or Pillars Rock with a flask of tea/whiskey and enjoy the magnificent views. There are plenty of gorgeous Airbnbs, backpacker-friendly Zostel, and Sunrise Chalet.
Yercaud
Located in Salem, Yercaud is almost 5000 kilometres above sea level, which means you can breathe fresh air and snuggle in the cold. With awesome hiking trails and birdwatching spots, Yercaud should be on your hill station bucket list. While there, you can check into these gorgeous homestays.
Pondicherry
You can never go wrong with Pondy. Beautiful lanes, serene beaches, laidback cafes and budget booze - it's the ultimate go-to place for every Chennaite. From scuba diving to shopping, you can do a lot of fun things to do there. Plan a visit to Matrimandir for some me-time. You can check into these budget homestays or check out this list for more options. For the best dessert places, click here.
Rameswaram
Beautiful sandy beaches and pristinely clear water at this seaside paradise are a must-see for anyone who loves the sea. From mainly being a temple town, this place has turned into a tourist hotspot, thanks to the budding water sports scene. Jet Ski and snorkel at Holy Island Water Sports, and once you’re done sit back and enjoy the fresh seafood. For more things to do, click here.
Coonoor
Being one of the Nilgiri hills, Coonoor is quite similar to Ooty. However, this hill station is less crowded, with similar hiking options. The scenic views are breathtaking, and the town is filled with Nilgiri tea plantation. With a variety of wildflowers and birds, the Coonoor town stands at 6,000 feet above sea level. The Sim’s Park, the Catherine waterfalls and Dolphin Nose are other popular tourist spots.
