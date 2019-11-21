Exotic To Tried & Tested Indian Brands, This Beauty Store In OMR Has Them All!

The whole excitement to try out new brands as far as beauty essentials are concerned is very real, and NewU is totally adding to that. A beauty store located in OMR’s Marina Mall, we found a whole range of both new and known brands here. Beauty Buffet, a Thailand-based skincare brand, is what we checked out first. If hand creams and body serums is something you fancy, you must check out their products. You can also find beauty brands like Jaquline USA (their lipsticks are amazing), Beauty Formulas, BeYu, Avene and more. If you’re more of a drugstore cosmetics person, NewU has your Maybelline, Colorbar, Lakmé, L'Oréal, Faces Canada as well. You can also find natural-ingredients based brands like Mamaearth and Organic Harvest. But it’s their nail care section we love the most. Featuring cutesy mani-pedi kits and a burst of colourful nail paints, you’ll really feel spoilt for choice. NewU has its own range of beauty products that you can try out like body mists, pocket perfumes, cotton pads, kohl, facial cleansers. Their nail paints range is particularly colourful and starts from about INR 100. You can also hoard up on accessories like pill organisers, sleeping kits, cosmetic travel jars, nail buffers and more.