From Chanderi to Cashmere, The Apparels At This Boutique Speak The Weaver's Tale!

Tucked right next to a men’s clothing store in Anna Nagar is Neythal, a small boutique started by Devi, a Chennai-based fashion designer. With minimal decor and merch spaced out beautifully, this place exudes simplicity. But it’s in this simplicity, we found some fabulous handloom sarees and salwars that have been sourced directly from weavers across the country. Pastel coloured pashmina silks and cashmere sarees with intricate prints, lovely matka silk sarees, linen sarees from West Bengal and silk cotton sarees from Andhra, the collection beautifully reflects the real talent of Indian weavers. We also found some Kaanji Silk cotton sarees in bold shades of red, blue, green and brown starting INR 3000. The rare, soft silk sarees with their statement prints and beautiful contrasting colours also appealed to our senses. But it’s the brightly coloured and hand-painted moonga cotton sarees that won our hearts. Priced at INR 4000, these made the case for wearable art. Neythal also has a limited stock of one-of-a-kind chanderi sarees and Butta sarees that come with Kaanji weaving and make for great festive wear. We also liked the jute sarees here that come blended with linen and start from about INR 3000. With an extensive variety of rare fabrics, the sarees here feel super comfortable and light. They also have plenty of running fabrics here. We particularly liked the Jaipur Cotton and Ikkat fabrics that can make for great kurta dresses and long kurtas. The Assam silk and cotton silk fabrics at Neythal are also quite alluring and start from about INR 200 per meter. Neythal also does designing for blouses and salwars, with their hand embroidery being a hot favourite among customers. We saw a few samples and simply loved it!