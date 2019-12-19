Oonjal All Day & Vacay At This Quaint, Budget Homestay Surrounded By A Plantation In Nadukani

This summer is all about the cold, we’re all going where the (cool) winds go, and Nadukani is a beautiful holiday destination. Located in Kerala, it’s all green fields and pastures here with gorgeous sunset spots.

Nidra, a homestay located right here is a super homely place with rustic furniture and spacious rooms. Situated on a 20-acre plantation, this homestay is surrounded by rubber, coconut, cocoa, nutmeg, pepper, coffee, and teak trees. Just look out your window and you’ll see the silhouette of valleys and mountains as well as farm animals casually getting their brekkie. The trees around this house are home to many rare bird species as well, so carry your binoculars. The room is for two guests and has one bed and bath. The room’s just priced at INR 1,250, so lock this in ASAP.

They also have two single bedrooms and one double bedroom on the ground floor on offer. The balcony on the first floor overlooks the property and is perfect to snap some Insta-worthy pictures. Breakfast is complimentary, so expect Kerala cuisine. The homestay is away from the hustle of the city, so you’ll need to travel around 8km to reach the nearest town. WiFi is available as well, so you can spam your Instagram feed with these dreamy views!