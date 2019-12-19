Experience The Chennai Life Like A Local With This Half-Century Old Heritage Hotel

This heritage hotel, located in one of the most exclusive and serene neighborhoods in the city, is an eighteen-room bungalow which is over half a century old. The architecture and design of the house reflects the open and airy style of most South Indian homes. Niketana is the epitome of Tamil culture, all the way down to its foundation.

At its entrance, Niketana greets you with a pathway, decked with sweet-smelling mogra plants, which leads to the lobby. A shallow reflective pool decorated with flower petals and a tiny water fountain instils peace into this serene setup. As we walked into the rooms, we found traditional decor like brass peacock diya stands, antique teakwood lounge chairs with cane woven backrests, which took us back in time. We found mozaic tiles in their common room along with a hand-carved teak wood partition. Our favorite was their wooden rocking chair that we could just go to sleep on!

It's an old Madras charm packaged with modern facilities here. The hotel is fully equipped with wifi and A/C and has ample number of charging points for all you tech hoarders. Niketana is just about a ten minute drive from the beach. If you are the kind to enjoy long walks, there is a serene path that leads straight to the beach and will take you about twenty five minutes for you to walk it. Nestled in between Mylapore and Adyar, the area is close to most prime spots and markets in the city. Far enough from the noise and bustle, but close enough to travel to central Chennai, this property is perfectly placed.