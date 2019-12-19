Ditch Ooty & Check Into This Dreamy Home In The Forests Of Kotagiri

Okay, first, this homestay looks like one of the Instagram filters (Mayfair or Hudson for sure). Chennai is getting hot, so brace yourself as you head towards the summer. One good way to escape the heat is by heading to chillier places. Kotagiri is one good options and it barely takes an hour to reach this hill station from Ooty. From Chennai, you can either take a train or a plane (it's 10 hours away). Once you are at the hilly paradise, check into this homestay and wear your wanderlust shoes.

Situated on a hill, the homestay is surrounded by trees and shrubs and is in the middle of a forest. From your room, you can get the best view of the sky, the forest, and you can spot the Indian Gaur and the Barking Deer pretty frequently. There’s no better place to enjoy those drunken sunsets with bae with your favourite songs.



The house has two of everything - two floors, two bedrooms, and two baths. They’ve got two double and single beds. There’s a dining room and kitchenette if you’d like to cook something (we recommend pasta!). The room is priced at INR 3,550, and if you share it among a gang of four it’s around INR 890.