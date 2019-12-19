Ditch The Summer: Buddy Up & Stay At This Dreamy Treehouse Overlooking Periyar River In Kerala

OMG, we just found the perfect place to get away to this summer, and it’s not too far away (or expensive) from Chennai. Welcome to Vandiperiyar, a small town in Kerala, home to gorgeous views and hills.

Noah’s Nest is nestled right between a cardamom plantation and overlooks the Periyar River, which by itself is #InstaGoals. Your childhood dream of living in a treehouse can come true here - hide in the green foliage, spot hornbills, and chase butterflies at this epic homestay! With the view of a tea plantation on one side and a river on the other, Noah’s Nest should be on every budget traveller’s bucket list.

The homestay has a bedroom and bath - a green ladder will lead you to this tiny, cozy treehouse from where you can hang your legs and look at the mountains. The homestay is equipped with filter water, portable lamps, camping chairs, and loads of coffee and tea. Swimming, bird watching, kayaking, and hiking, you can do all this here. We hear that you can spot Malabar grey hornbills, minivets, bee-eaters, wagtails, flowerpeckers, barbets, fireflies and also the Malabar giant squirrel from this homestay. The room is priced at INR 2,499 and it’s the perfect time to beat the heat, so get packing!