Be A North Indian In Pondicherry Thanks To This Restaurant That Serves The Best Paneer In Town!

The next time you are in Pondicherry and you are craving North Indian khana, here's where you can go! Even though all the restaurants in the city serve continental food and have a section dedicated to North Indian, here's a restaurant that serves authentic (we take a word for it) North Indian khana. The Dilliwaala 6 located in White Town is full during the weekends, the food is such. The extensive menu options can be a tad intimidating, but go through it and you will find many gems. They have the usual suspects - Tomato Dhania soup (a thick aromatic tomato soup which is super soothing), salads that include - Mix Vegetable Salad, Green Salad, and their best seller -Mix Lettuce, Red Pumpkin, Diced Watermelon in Honey, and Dried Walnuts, etc. For starters - go with anything that has paneer and it will not disappoint. We've tired the Nachos Trolley and loved how crispy and creamy they were. Mushroom lovers can opt for their Manchurian that is dry, crispy, and high on flavour. Get the roti or paratha and opt for any of their subzis. The quantity is sufficient for two and has everything form Bhindi Peri Peri to Aloo Jeera. We absolutely loved their paneer ki subzi that come with big paneer chunks, diced veggies, and a lot of gravy! Slurp! We were in love with the paneer steak - you see how we went all out with paneer - because they have one of the best in town! Order a lassi to flush all this down. We also liked their simple chocolate milkshake for the good old chocolate lover. Besides the seafood and the continental French and Italian food - here's a restaurant perfect for the rotiwals that we are by heart! The restaurant is full during weekends so make sure you book a table. Their outdoor sitting area looks romantic thanks to all the fairy lights.