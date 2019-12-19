Get The Taste Of A French Patisserie In Chennai With These Two Bakers!

Choux pastries. Macarons. Bakewell tarts. Petits gâteaux (a small cake with a soft filling and mousse, finished with a glaze). No, we're not throwing fancy words at you, nor are we teasing your appetite. You can actually enjoy all of these right here in Chennai, thanks to Gomathi Prakalathan and Chethana Chandran, two pastry chefs adding 'fancy' to Chennai's dessert scene through their venture called Nouvelle.

After having graduated from Le Cordon Bleu, London, these guys started Nouvelle two months back, to give Chennaites a feel of a French Patisserie. Doling out all kinds of celebration cakes and other baked goodies, their work has been gathering attention and for all the right reasons. With options like Baileys and chocolate cake, lemon cake with custard filling, red velvet and white chocolate cake, all made with ingredients sourced from across the globe, we're loving what we're seeing. Their Opéra cakes are a hit among customers and look quite fancy, making for the perfect dessert offering at a party or event. They work mainly with Italian meringue buttercream and even make their own praline bases to bring the most authentic flavours to people.

With prices starting from about INR 1500 for a kg, you can get your cakes customised here to suit a particular theme, add watercolour effects, go for abstract designs or even get geode cakes done. Nouvelle also takes bulk orders and caters for dessert tables so that you can win your guests over with pretty cupcakes, tarts, dry cakes and more. Reflecting the charm of English desserts is their Earl Grey and milk chocolate cake which they serve under their dry cake category. They even work with cookies and brownies.

To better highlight their speciality in making French desserts, they are planning to roll out mini dessert boxes soon that will carry macarons, mini tarts, mini cheesecakes, petits gâteaux and more. More options to binge on with that Parisian charm to discover, we totally cannot wait to try these!