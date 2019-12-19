Snack Healthy With Flavoured Dry Fruits From This Online Store

Life is such that we cannot help but crave a munch the moment we leave our mouths free. Oil dipped crackers may fill your hearts, but for your tummy, it's a cry for help. Why not switch to some nutritious dry fruits and nuts instead? Nutsvilla is an online brand which not only sells dry fruits and nuts, but some of them are spiced and salted as well. They have three categories of products to choose from - dry fruits, nuts and seeds. Freshly picked and dried, we love their take on the flavours.

Nutsvilla, just as the same suggests, offers a variety in nuts. You can find cashews, almonds, walnuts and pistachios. Have a mix of their premium and mamro almonds with a glass of milk every morning. Remember when Amma says almonds help your brain with everyday work? Who knows, it might just be true! If you don't like plain pistachios, then you could go for their salted pistachios as well. They sell some fancy nuts like Brazilian nuts, macadamia and pecan nuts as well. Brazilian nuts are priced at INR 840 for 250 gms.

Along with it, Nutsvilla offers a range of healthy seeds that you can eat mixed with your sandwich or just by popping into your mouth. From pumpkin seeds to sunflower seeds, you can find quite a variety here. You can even buy chia seeds and mix it up with your Sunday ice-cream! We especially love their spiced pumpkin seeds which we brought at INR 260 for 400 gms. Coming to their dry fruits section, they have a plethora of dried berries such as blueberries, goji berries, cranberries and raisins. You can even find Turkish apricots along with premium dried Indian apricot varieties. You can even give them as gifts.