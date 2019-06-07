O-Fish Is Delivering Fresh Seafood From The Bay Of Bengal To Your Doorstep

O-Fish is a brand of frozen seafood from the coast near Chennai. Since they source it directly from the fishermen, there are no middlemen involved. The technique used to freeze the produce is very clever. Every fish available on their website is Individually Quick Frozen to retain the freshness of the catch. The kind of hygiene and standards maintained at their factory compel me to source my seafood only from O-Fish. Get your share of the best quality frozen seafood at your local market prices. The seafood is cleaned, deveined and scaled so all you have to do is to just thaw it and start cooking