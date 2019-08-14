This Label Makes All Sorts Of Fancy Palm Leaf Bags And They Look Amazing!

Plastic may have long been banned, but we're still struggling with switch. Enter Olaipetti. An online, wholesale bag store, this label will take the difficult out of the 'no plastic situation' and replace it with some really fancy, and more importantly, eco-friendly palm leaf bags. We know what you're thinking - it's going to be expensive. Well. They're not! Potli bags, round gift boxes, totes - they have all kinds of budget and eco-friendly sacs to fill up your stuff.

Brightly coloured and woven tightly, we love their round, palm leaf boxes. The extra bird keychain detailing, really adds a fun element to them, making them perfect for gifting and trousseau packing. Prices for these start from about INR 150. Olaipetti also has plain bamboo boxes, if you're looking for something minimal and rustic. You can also shop for raw silk, gift boxes with kundan detailing or palm leaf pouches with pom-poms to amp up your gifting game.

For everyday use, check out the jute bags from Olaipetti. WIth kollam prints and sturdy handles, you can use these to buy your groceries. They even have jute thamboolam bags with brocade borders and zip closures starting INR 65. These can be washed and used as many times as you like. Their cotton and kalamkari foldable bags are also worth checking out, with a set of two costing about INR 100. Olaipetti also has elegant, silk potli bags with embroidery and banarasi work with matching tassels that can go really well with your ethnic outfits. The minimum order quantity for all orders is 25 pieces.



