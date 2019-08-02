Take A Tour Of Tamil Culture And History With These Old Trees Around The State

Over fifty years ago, when ‘The Mother’ of Auroville had chosen the land she wanted to build her township on, the only tree standing on that piece of barren land was a banyan tree. The age of the tree was estimated to be over a hundred years old and she designed the entire town around this tree. The famous banyan tree sits at the center and gives shade to devotees and visitors alike, even to this day. Many tie ribbons or pieces of cloth to the tree and make a wish.