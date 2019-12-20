This Home Decor Store In Nungambakkam Is Winning Our Hearts With Its Aesthetic Interiors And Even More Artful Products

A hint of luxury to your home does not mean anything different but it is the taste of art that makes all the more difference. OMA Living store on KNK Road in Nungambakkam houses luxury brands and collections from across the world and gives you an artful range of options to select from. What makes them one of a kind is their limited edition designs They deal with home decor, furniture and art pieces. You can buy barbecue grills, bar glasses, cushions, candleholders, lamps to even towels and cushions.

We love the mix of contemporary colours and a slight vibe of retro patterns in each of them. As you enter the golden lit OMA Living store, you will be welcomed with a whiff of fresh towels and a dining set decorated with their fine crockeries. We especially love their cake holders which come as minimal golden streaks on white giving off a British colonial vibe. Some of them might even have subtle coloured tiny floral motifs. if you love your drinking aesthetics then they have barware to keep your wines and lagers cold and fresh. You can even buy their designer glass and bottles to stock up your bar cabinets! Further, they also have Turkish blues, white and golden-hued leafy patterns vase and holders to redecorate your corners with.

What we especially loved was the OMA Living store's range of candle holders. We found a crystal tea light holder (it is literal crystal) and even gold framed round and conical topped metal lanterns with glass panels. What a perfect vibe to add to a house party! Further, they also have an "Aquisse" collection which sells fragrances, candles and essential oils. You know what to pair those up with. To brighten things, up don't forget to check out their special quartz coasters. Along with that some comfort seating with pastel and earthy hued cushions and covers.

