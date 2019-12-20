Searching For That Unique Piece To Fit? This Fine Jeweller In Nungambakkam Will Turn Your Ideas Into Elegant Pieces

Imagine getting your couture styled your own way. Not just clothes, but even the pieces of jewels that you have dreamt about. Omorfi in Nungambakkam specialises in bespoke jewellery making. However, they don't just make any kind of jewellery but fine diamonds and other precious stones. They create accessories for both men and women. Selling a limited edition of their catalogue, you can always expect a new one popping soon. You can even get your own ideas customised!

What are their offerings like? Omorfi creates a range of rings, pendants, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and even bangles. For that perfect proposal that you are planning under a sunset, a diamond ring representing your best memories would be the perfect way to nail the game. Just tell them your plan and leave the stylising and precision to them. Prices start from INR 6000 and can go up depending on your creation.

One of our favourite limited edition rings was Omorfi's gold and diamond coated rose. Minimal and clean, it gave off an elegant vibe with the gold swirled in to give that feel of a rose petal. Diamond lines the top edges of the petals! You can get engraving done on your jewellery as well. We also loved their art deco style swirly and leafy pendants with stone cut diamonds lined on them! Wish to write that quote that means the world to you? Leave it to them to make it. Their pieces can be worn for a night out, festivity or even daily wear. What are you waiting for? Save up and book an appointment now!