Get 25 Types Of Milkshakes, Pancakes On Sticks & Coffee From On The Moo

Milkshake lovers, assemble! On The Moo, a kiosk in Chetpet has more than 25 kinds of milkshake, and you must go. On the menu, there are old-school shakes like French Vanilla and ‘Can’t Let That Man-Go’. Sip on whacky shakes like 7 Helicopter and Milosaurus, and if you grew up eating the Milo powder, the second one is for you. They’ve got namma rose milk and kesar badam shakes, too. Choose from dessert jars like Theobroma, Chocolate Truffle, and Mango Parfait. On The Moo also has coffee and pancakes on a stick! We hear that the hot chocolate is a must-try here as it is made using yum Belgian chocolate. Also, the ingredients are apparently all-natural and On The Moo doesn’t use any pre-made syrup or crushes. The milkshakes and dessert jars are priced from INR 139, and they are open until midnight, so get yours!