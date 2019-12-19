Shop And Look Smart With Casuals From This Store In Kilpauk!

Looking to stock up on some easy-breezy clothes for summer? You can do it without spending too much money with On Trend. This tiny, unisex clothing store in Kilpauk is stuffed with plenty of surplus export merch that is both comfy and budget-friendly. From pretty florals and stripes to plain, solid tees, their tops section is filled with super soft and brightly coloured spaghetti and medium sleeve tops. Starting from INR 250, these can easily be worn to work as well as for casual outing with friends. We also loved their pants section which has a variety of printed trousers in polyester and rayon-cotton. Starting from INR 300, these are something you’d want to swear by for summer.

Their men’s clothing range is also very impressive. With great slim-fit shirts in checkered prints and denim materials, you can totally look all dapper and rock your casual look. Their plain white shirts which run up to XXXL in size, are also something you should check out. Starting from INR 400, these can easily be worn as formals with pants or with ripped denim for a more relaxed look.