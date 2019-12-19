Budget Menswear? Look No Further Than This Store Which Stocks Export Surplus!

It’s not everyday that you can purchase a Gap shirt, but at these budget prices it’s just super easy! We found shirts, pants, and trousers starting INR 600 at One Style, a budget menswear store in T-Nagar. Deck yourselves up in these plain and checkered shirts and ace those meetings. One Style also has some really cool stuff from Zara. Shirts, joggers and formal pants - these are all steal-worthy because of the style and the price. In formal shirts, there are button-downs, wingtip, and classic collared shirts. Expect mellow colours like blue and also a few colours which pop out. We like the striped shirt collection here - basic yes, but they look great for any occasion. You can also shop linen clothing at One Style starting INR 900. We loved how soft, comfy the linen shirts here felt. If you’re the casual type, buy crew-neck and polo T-shirts starting INR 400.