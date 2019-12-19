KettleUp: These Painted Kettles Are Taking Home Decor To The Next Level!

Take a detour from branded home decor products and check out these painted kettles. They are #goals if you’re looking for off-beat home decor. Subadra Kalyanaraman has been painting kettles for four years, putting a twist to Indian art forms. We bet you’ve never seen these intricate designs on kettles! From elephants to flowers, you can find all-things-pretty on these kettles.

These kettles have designs from styles like Madhubani, Pattachitra, and Tanjore painting. People want vibrant home decor products, Subadra says, and these kettles are flamboyant in every sense. Subadra buys her kettles from Parry’s Corner or Ratna Stores. She uses acrylic paints and tops it off with varnish, so the paints won’t be affected by water. It takes at least 24 hours to paint a kettle and may take longer depending on the complexity of the design. The kettles start from INR 2,500. She makes the kettle holder with a cotton rope and twines it around before she paints it. You can also get a bamboo handle for your kettle.

Want a kettle with guitars or cats? Subadra can recreate all your quirky ideas! She recently painted a kettle themed around travel for someone who had traveled to six cities in India. Yellow and white walls of the French Quarters in Pondicherry, rickshaws of Kolkatta, and the Kapaleeshwarar temple and Chennai Central, she painted all this on the kettle! If you’re looking for a truly unique piece of art, it doesn’t get any better than this!