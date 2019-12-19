Look Like A Bride Everyday & Own It In Kanchivaram Saris From This Brand

We've got lots of iconic sari brands - Pothys, Nalli, And Kanakavalli (to name a few), and if you walk into T Nagar, you'll be amidst all these stores right next to each other. Kanchipuram silk saris are passed on through generations and are like heirlooms in any South Indian home, and if you're looking to get your hands on authentic, hand-woven kanchipuram saris from a different brand, head to Panjavarnam in Mylapore. This store is the holy grail3 for sari shopping as they've got - kanjivaram silks, tussar, batik, kalamkari, banarasi, pochampally, 9-yard saris, silk cotton, and linen saris. The price range starts from INR 5,000 and can go up to 50,000 depending on the kind of sari. The kanjivaram saris are made of pure silk and have zari work. We love their collection because it reminds us of yesteryear designs - these saris are modelled after paati's saris! Our fave is the borderless hand woven blue silk sari with peacocks. They've got a separate muhurtam section for bridal saris and their pochampally silk saris come with super cool geometric prints. The kalamkari silks ate a huge winner, and these hand-painted saris have intricate designs and patterns as well as organic dyes. Our fave is the kalamkari tussar silk sari with an elaborate painting of a bird. You can also shop monochrome saris made with vegetable dyes here. With so many options in a variety of price ranges, Panjavarnam is an awesome sari store you should check out ASAP!