All Things Silver! This Online Studio Has Us Swooned With Its Collection Of Pure Silver Jewellery

With the love for modernism and heritage, silver jewellery has a bold charm to match with any outfit. If you think the shine of gold is taking over the limelight then Parampariya online studio has an answer for it with its silver jewellery. They offer necklaces, earrings, nose pins, pendants and bangles, all made out of silver. Many of them have kemp intricacies while many others have stone embroidery.

Their collection ranges from bridal and vintage wear to chic an minimal. Parampariya has an array of Kundan earrings to choose from. They come in the form of jhumkas, danglers as well as studs. We especially love the Zircon Jumbo Stud in gold colour. Apart from the circular petals of the flower-shaped stud, we love the little ethnic elephant attached on its side. You can get it for INR 6700. If you are looking for jhumkas, our pick would be the rustic looking ear cuff jhumka with plum studded semi-precious jewels and you can get it for INR 7250. We also love the options of pearl ear chains. The look it gives with your festive wear is one of a kind!

Moving on, our next favourite category in Parampariya studio is their nose pin. These come in both simple ring form or as naths. We love their gold-painted peacock nath which has white beads dangling from it. We also love their coloured wired floral nose pin which has a glittering colour in each of its petals. You can get it at INR 900. They also have a few options for mangalsutra. You can get it personalised as well, all you have to do is put in a request. They also have a few maan tika to select from. Their bangle options are more curated with specific chuddas available. These are carved and shaped into various floral forms with colour kemp work. You can get them at a price starting at INR 8000.