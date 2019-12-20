Understated Luxury At Its Best, Book Your Stay At Park Hyatt!

For a recent busines trip to Chennai, I chose to stay at the Park Hyatt which is conveniently located close to the airport. A quick 30 minute drive and I was at the hotel. The friendly staff helped me check-in smoothly. The first thing that you notice about Park Hyatt Chennai are the interiors that are minimalistic yet lend a distinct character to the hotel. For a social media enthusiast like me there were many instagrammable spots at the hotel- infinity pool overlooking the bustling town, piano at its events venue- The Apartment, spiral staircase in the lobby- yet nothing is over the top! The understated elegance of this hotel is what sets it apart from others. My king view room was spacious with a plush bathroom and had all the five star amenities. The nicely placed Chamomile tea was a reminder that I must sleep well so that I can tend to work next day. I did sleep like a baby. I had dinner at The Flying Elephant restaurant that serves Indian, Asian and Italian cuisine. The orange salad, beetroot ravioli and Singaporean Chilli Prawns were star dishes. I had heard a lot about Chef Balaji Natarajan and now I know exactly what makes him famous in Chennai- the innovative food done impeccably! No wonder the restaurant is popular among tourists and locals alike. If you are in Chennai you must grab a meal at The Flying Elephant . For lunch I opted for the buffet at The Dining Room and had a satiating meal of local Chennai favourites including biryani. But then it wasn't just the food that I loved about my stay at the Park Hyatt. The spa- Antahpura- is also one of the best city spa that I have been to! The spa area houses jacuzzi with breathtaking view of Chennai's skyline. The therapists are well trained. After a sixty minute rejuvenating Aromatherapy massage, I decided to lounge by the infinity pool and it didn't feel I was in a city that witnessed traffic jams and political drama on everyday basis. What can make or mar a hotel experience is the service. This is where Park Hyatt scores. The service is top-notch and the staff would be happy to go that extra mile to enhance your experience. Probably this is the reason that Hyatt is known for its hospitality world over. I also had a chance to meet the new General Manager of the hotel, Sascha Lenz, who comes with a disarming smile and tons of experience in global hospitality. His love for food and all things fine, has ensured that the hotel continues to be a favourite among epicureans. Their collection of wines and whiskey is also commendable. Though after a hard day's work I would just settle for a nice cocktail, that their mixologist is good at. Park Hyatt Chennai is an ideal hotel whether you are on a work trip or a leisure one or maybe just a local looking at staycationing!