Ladies! Slay In Silk With This Awesomesauce Handloom Saree Label

Our love for silk sarees is never-ending, and we've found you another label that would make you fall in love with these elegant drapes once again. Pashudh is based out of Arni, Tamil Nadu and specialises in offering a curated range of authentic, handwoven, South Indian silk sarees. From subtle festive wear to elaborate Kanjivaram pattus, these guys have their own looming unit comprising of skilled weavers who mix contemporary patterns with traditional aesthetics.

Kanjivarams are their USP, and you can shop them in designer, textured and checkered categories. Prices start from about INR 10,000. Pashudh also has a separate collection for pastel silk sarees called Shobanam and brights called Vaseegaram. Their silver zari sarees offer a refreshing sheen and can be found under a collection called Mellinam. We also liked their fusion range of silk sarees with the greyish blue silk saree featuring a resham border being our fave.

If you're looking for bridal wear, Pashudh treats you with elaborate Kanjivaram pattus featuring brightly-coloured borders. Pashudh also offers beautiful, Kanjeevarm silk dupattas in earthy tones starting INR 7500. You can also shop for pure silk pattu paavadais for your little princesses in a range of colours. Prices start from about INR 6500.