Jhalmuri, Okra Fries & Parle G Cheesecake With Kheer: Have You Been To This New Indian Diner?

Foodies, assemble! Head to Patina, a new cafe/Indian Diner that's opened inside Wood Pecker furniture store in Besant Nagar. Owned by Woodpecker, the menu has been curated by the owner of The Summer House Eatery. From decor to food and service, we're in love with Patina. Starting off, the cutlery here is one-of-a-kind and handcrafted, it looks incredible! We had the Jhalmuri and Spiced Barley & Jowar Salad and it was yum! The Jhalmuri comes with cheeselings and the tangy taste of the mango was delish, while the Jowar and Barley salad were crunchy. The Chilli Cheese Pav is a must-try - it comes with a red sauce and is just the right amount of spicy. For non-vegetarians, we recommend the Anda Pav and their homestyle anda and khari dishes which include Bombay Poro and Egg Akuri. For the main course, we had the Curried Macaroni - juicy, buttery, and Indian, this dish was perfect for lunch and is priced at INR 200. We love that all the dishes here taste just like ghar ka khaana and the portions are sufficient. The dessert was our fave part - we tried the Coconut Caramel Custard, which is eggless and the Parle G Cheesecake With Kheer. The later blew our minds and was super creamy with a crumbly layer, and the Kheer was the cherry on top! Pair your meal with a Mango Mint Green Tea, it's super refreshing and yum! Head to Patina to dig into innovative and new recipes which will give you food coma.