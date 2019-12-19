OMG! We Found Crave-worthy Outdoor Furniture Right Here In Alwarpet And It’s Giving Us Some Serious Revamping Inspo

Occupying a spacious and green property on TTK Road is this hidden gem of a store called Patio Galerie. Specializing in outdoor furniture and accessories, this store is loaded with artsy home decor items. Rattan chairs, cast iron vases, table accents, metal table and chair sets fill up the store in a haphazard manner, yet giving it major personality. It’s literally beauty in chaos. We totally loved the cast iron accessories, the moment we stepped in. Comprising varieties such as tall, black vintage lights, octagonal garden vases, bicycle table accents, metallic swans with miniature pot holders, these come in hues of deep brown, black, olive green and greys, with table accents starting from about INR 1000. The metallic wall hangings and table fixtures here also pack some serious character. With floral patches, metallic leaves, human sketch figure and animal figure frames, circular mirrors with metallic spokes, scooters and vintage cars for wall decor as options, you would totally be tempted to pick at least one. You may think these have been imported from somewhere abroad but apparently, these are all locally-sourced (like, what?!) and start from about INR 3,500. Patio Galerie also has some canvas paintings, wooden furniture, wicker chair and stool sets, swings and banana hammocks. You can also choose from an array of showpieces, candle holders, metallic bird cages, miniature garden accessories, table umbrellas, sleeping chairs and more. Basically, whether you’re looking to do up your verandah, portico, lawn, terrace garden or balcony, you can certainly find enough options for all of that under one roof. How cool is that?