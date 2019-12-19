Check Out This Store For Budget Clothing For Both Men And Women

Phoenix Marketcity has a plethora of stores to shop from. But did you know about the People store? Whether you are looking for shirts, tees, dresses, skirts, tops, or jeans - this store is lit and how!

From plain, pastel-shaded tops, to striped, or the ones with embroidery - you will find everything here. And the highlight about the store is that the tops are priced from INR 413 onwards. Look trendy in their jumpsuits, tunics, and fusion bottoms. Look chic in their variety of shorts, capris, and skirts. They also have fashion accessories like jewellery and bags, and footwear.

As for the men's collection - they have shirts, T-shirts, trousers, chinos, jeans, shorts, sweatshirts, sweaters, suits, blazers, and jackets. They also have a variety of footwear and accessories like scarves and belts.

