A Elegant Fusion restaurant With Garden Seating, Beautiful Terrace & Fab Food!

Kipling Cafe: This place is ideal to have a romantic dinner at, with its beautiful outdoor ambience. With soft music playing in the background, and good food, this sets the mood for a beautiful date with your partner. It has a really good menu, with a lot of options. They serve some pretty delicious dishes, and some of the dishes we had tried from this place are: 1. Lemony Mushroom Pasta: This parmesan cheese overloaded pasta with button and forest mushrooms is delicious. Bell peppers add colour to the whites of the cheese sauce and give it a beautiful look. Rating: 3.5/5 2. Cheese Mushroom tarts: It's got a good amount of cheese, and had a good blend of nutty mushroom and creaminess flavours. Though, it was a little bland for my liking. Nonetheless, the presentation was on point. Rating: 3/5 3. Fungi Risotto: This is by far one of the best risottos we've had so far. It was so rich and creamy and was bursting with cheesy flavours. The rice was cooked to perfection, and it as a whole it was simply heavenly. Will recommend this particular dish to all, especially to cheese lovers. Rating: 4.5/5