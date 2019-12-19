PetyThings, a Chennai-based startup, is making pet parenting fun for both you and your doggo. Check out their offerings and find out what makes them awesome.
Relish Being A Doggo Parent To The Fullest With This Uber-Cool Pet Service
Pet parenting isn't easy. You don't have your grandma's expertise to fall on here. But, fret not! You have PetyThings to your rescue. Started to build a community of better-informed pet parents, two pet lovers, Ashwin Prasad and Venkat Gorbachev founded PetyThings. A Chennai-based startup, PetyThings offers two pawsome services for pet parents - PetyPacks and PetyParty.
PetyPacks is a subscription service where you can get a curated hamper of all things that your dog may require other than the regular food you feed them. Much wow! This is spread across three categories - Classic, Awesome and Bravo. Classic is a monthly subscription hamper carrying all the basic merch like one oral care product, one treat, one skincare product and a toy. This is priced at INR 1799. Bravo takes it a notch higher and focuses more on what a pet would normally like and so includes 2 different kinds of treats, chew bones, one skin care product, a toy and a grooming product. Awesome has all of that along with a plush product like an LED collar, fancy leashes and more. Fancy, right?
It gets cooler. PetyThings also does PetyParties. Yes, it is a party, alright. A party for your pet (because why should hoomans have all the fun?). It's a monthly edition where pets and parents get together to socialise, share their experiences and have a whole lotta fun. It's time to get those woofs out!
It's best to register for the pet parties and the spots are limited.
