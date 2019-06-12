Work Out Your Vocal Chords And Have Fun At This Music Gym

Most of us love singing (even if it’s just in the bathroom) and are shy to sing to an audience. If you don’t feel comfortable going to an actual music class, we just found another fun way for you to perk up your singing skills.

Pioneer Music Gym, started by Suresh is a haven for people with day jobs who just want to let their musical side fly once in a while. Suresh has worked in the film and live music industry and has created this stage for all music lovers. The concept of the ‘music gym’ is to work out your voice and sing with karaoke and instrumental backing. The gym sees people with different professional backgrounds: doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, students, etc. The genre is mainly Indian music (Hindi and Tamil) - folk, old film songs, etc.

‘Am I good though?’ You don’t need anything for these sessions, just your passion and love for music. The sessions happen on weekends in two locations; T-Nagar and Abhiramapuram. Fees start at INR 500 and depending on the number of classes you attend. PMG groups also perform concerts, so with the learning, you’ll also be on stage!